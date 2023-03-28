Letter to the Editor: Speak up against Drake Cement at March 29 public meeting
Spring is in the air, time for some proverbial house cleaning. It’s been a year now since Drake Cement LLC of Peru began staking mining claims across Bill Williams Mountain. In spite of open concerns and letters detailing a firm community wide opposition to an open pit mine on the east slope location, Drake Cements continues in its own narrative and leveraging the U.S. Forest Service actions toward mine approval.
We are currently in the Forest Service Scoping process for Drake’s exploratory plan, a process wherein the Forest Service will collect concerns and issues from the public that will enable them to determine the level of scrutiny to be applied in this endeavor. Your issues and concerns with what could potentially impact environmental, societal and health aspects are what are called “comments” by the Forest Service.
On Wednesday, March 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Forest Service will host a public meeting at the Williams High School Viking Grill. Forest Service representatives will be present to assist you in compiling, writing and submitting your comments. This is a good opportunity to learn how to construct and present comments properly.
Community opposition to this open pit mine location has been strong. This is your opportunity within the NEPA process to have your issues and concerns heard by the Forest Service and have them entered as part of the public record. Your support thus far has been outstanding. Please take a few moments to attend Wednesday to gather your thoughts and then submit your concerns and issues to the Forest Service for analysis.
Steve Dudley
Williams
