Letter to the Editor: Officer praised for quick response to potential flooding threat
I would like to express my sincere thanks to the officer who quickly responded to my call.
I was leaving town when I observed a person throwing an over-sized stuff chair into the canal on W. Edison Avenue.
The entrance under the bridge is very small. The chair would never have passed through. What were they thinking!
With the amount of rain and snow we have received it would have been detrimental for the people who live along the canal and also for the whole town.
The chair would have caused major flooding! I'm an elderly woman who would never have been able to remove the chair. Maybe this will make people think before they dump things.
Thank you again, officer.
Sharon Giguene
Williams
