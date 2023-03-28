Grand Canyon park rangers urge caution as rockfalls become more frequent
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Continued rain, melting snow and saturated ground has caused a handful of rockfalls along Bright Angel Trail recently, and park rangers are urging hikers to be on the lookout for more in the coming weeks.
According to the park’s Backcountry Information Center, the trail remains passable, but rockfalls will continue to occur on a routine basis as temperatures rise and snowmelt saturates the ground. Officials also urged hikers to be aware of conditions for flash flooding along inner canyon corridors.
Hikers who observe and active rockfalls are encouraged to take photos, which are helpful to backcountry crews, as well as call Grand Canyon park dispatch as soon as possible at (928) 638-7805.
While the trail remains open, hikers should be aware that portions of the trail may be closed as crews work to remove rockfalls or make the trail safe. If planning a hike along Bright Angel Trail, contact the park at (928) 638-7888 for any current closures.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- The winter that won't quit
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
- Havasupai campground evacuated after destructive floods
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
- Obituary: Gabriel James Otero
- All in the family: Deanna Plasencia is the new owner of the Red Raven
- Grand Canyon National Park trails, viewing areas closed due to hazardous conditions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: