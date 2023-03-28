OFFERS
Grand Canyon park rangers urge caution as rockfalls become more frequent

Rain and snowmelt have recently caused several rockfalls along the Bright Angel Trail. Portions of the trail may temporarily close while trail crews remove them. (Photo/NPS)

Rain and snowmelt have recently caused several rockfalls along the Bright Angel Trail. Portions of the trail may temporarily close while trail crews remove them. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 11:50 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Continued rain, melting snow and saturated ground has caused a handful of rockfalls along Bright Angel Trail recently, and park rangers are urging hikers to be on the lookout for more in the coming weeks.

According to the park’s Backcountry Information Center, the trail remains passable, but rockfalls will continue to occur on a routine basis as temperatures rise and snowmelt saturates the ground. Officials also urged hikers to be aware of conditions for flash flooding along inner canyon corridors.

Hikers who observe and active rockfalls are encouraged to take photos, which are helpful to backcountry crews, as well as call Grand Canyon park dispatch as soon as possible at (928) 638-7805.

While the trail remains open, hikers should be aware that portions of the trail may be closed as crews work to remove rockfalls or make the trail safe. If planning a hike along Bright Angel Trail, contact the park at (928) 638-7888 for any current closures.

