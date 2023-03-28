Community calendar: Week of March 29

Public meeting for Drake Cement proposed exploration March 29

The Kaibab National Forest will host a community meeting for Drake Cement's proposed pozzolan exploration project to answer questions and hear comments about the proposal and overall environmental analysis process. The meeting is March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHS Viking grill located at 440 S 7th St, Williams, AZ 86046. The meeting is open to the public.

BBQ cook off April 1

The American Legion is hosting a BBQ cook off April 1 at 425 West Grant Ave. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Easter craft sale April 1

The Sultana Theatre is hosting an Easter craft sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 301 West Route 66. There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny and more. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Cordova Post 13.

Storytime at Williams Library April 4

On April 4 at 10 a.m., bring your little ones for storytime, read by a special guest. The Williams Public Library is at 113 S. First Street. For more info, call (928) 635-2263

Easter Celebration at Squire Resort April 9

The Squire Resort in Tusayan is hosting an Easter Celebration. An Easter egg hunt will begin at 8 a.m. Children can take pictures with the Easter bunny. Easter brunch and a buffet dinner will be offered. The resort is located at 74 State Route 64. To make a reservation call (928) 638-2681.

Community blood drive April 24

Vitalant and WHS student council are sponsoring a community blood drive on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the WHS gym. To set up a time log into Vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29

The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club is hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.

Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center

The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

