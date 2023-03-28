Coconino Community College to host meet and greet in Williams April 4

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino Community College (CCC) is excited to announce a meet and greet event with their new president, Dr. Eric Heiser. The event is scheduled for April 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse located at 642 E Route 66.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Heiser and learn more about his experience and vision for the college. Refreshments will be provided.

Heiser began his new role as the sixth president of Coconino Community College on Jan. 1 following a national search with over 50 applicants. The District Governing Board noted his successful experience in urban and rural colleges and his alignment with CCC’s vision and mission.

Heiser is an experienced leader in higher education, with nearly two decades of experience and and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Leadership. He has worked in various roles, including as a full-time assistant professor, director and associate dean and is an expert in competency-based education and academic innovation.