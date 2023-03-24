OFFERS
Stoneman Lake Road closed due to flooding

Due to running water and muddy conditions from recent rain and snowmelt, Stoneman Lake Road between I-17 and Lake Mary Road is currently closed.

Due to running water and muddy conditions from recent rain and snowmelt, Stoneman Lake Road between I-17 and Lake Mary Road is currently closed.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 24, 2023 9:44 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Public Works Department, in conjunction with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, has closed Stoneman Lake Road between I-17 and Lake Mary Road due to running water and very muddy conditions from recent rain and snow melt. Signs are in place to direct motorists away from the closed area.

Full-time Stoneman Lake residents can still access their properties; however, all motorists are advised to use caution when driving in these areas where mud and flooding from snowmelt can easily strand vehicles.

These closures are necessary for public safety as snow melt has from the region’s record-setting winter season has overtopped roadways just north of Stoneman Lake and with two miles of Lake Mary Road creating hazardous, muddy conditions. These closures will remain in effect until the road can be safely reopened.

