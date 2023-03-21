OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Jessica Nicole Zabala

Jessica Nicole Zabala is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 21, 2023 10:48 a.m.

Jessica Nicole Zabala is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since third grade. Before that, she went to Maine Consolidated in Parks.

In high school, Jessica participated in softball and The National Honor Society. She also was involved in welding.

Jessica’s favorite class in high school was history.

“I like world history. It’s fun to know what it was like before now, and just look back on it,” Jessica said.

Jessica’s favorite coaches at WHS are Mr. Johnson and Mr. Echeverria.

“They both go out of their way for you. They’re not just here to teach, they care about us very much and I’ve had them both as coaches and they’re very, very respectful people,” Jessica said.

Jessica’s favorite high school memory was her freshmen year second hour English class.

“Mrs. Schober was probably the highlight of it. It was very interactive and fun, the energy was very high. We learned a lot in there,” Jessica said.

In her downtime, Jessica plays softball. She also enjoys practicing photography.

“I like to do people and landscapes. I’ve started taking pictures of my friends and family,” Jessica said.

Outside of school, Jessica does babysitting when she’s out of sports.

After graduation, Jessica plans to attend a junior college and later transition to a university to become an esthetician or cosmetologist. She hopes to study business and open up her own place one day.

