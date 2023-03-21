OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Cheznie Rae Carter

Cheznie Rae Carter is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 21, 2023 10:53 a.m.

Cheznie Rae Carter is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams her entire life.

In high school, Cheznie participated in softball, basketball and club softball. She also was involved in varsity sports and hotel restaurant management.

Cheznie’s favorite class in high school was an English class she took at Coconino Community College.

“I think it’s a really cool experience to see how college is,” Cheznie said. “I like writing in general.”

Cheznie’s favorite coaches at WHS are Mr. Echeverria and Mr. Hatch.

“Eche has taught me a lot. Coach Hatch has brought me to where I am now with my leadership on the field,” Cheznie said.

Cheznie’s favorite high school memories are the softball tournaments.

“The Needles tournament is my favorite. Every year, just being with the girls and having a good time is great,” Cheznie said.

In her down time, Cheznie plays softball.

“I usually hit and I’m a catcher, so I’ll work on my throw-downs and blocking,” Cheznie said.

Outside of school, Cheznie has a job house cleaning.

After high school, Cheznie will attend Chandler Gilbert Community College where she has accepted a full ride scholarship for playing softball.

