Road Rash Rodeo to benefit veterans returns to Williams May 12-14
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A benefit rally to help veterans and first responders is returning to Williams May 12-14
The second annual Road Rash Rodeo is being hosted by the Arizona American Legion Riders of Williams’ Cordova Post 13 and Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork.
The event will feature camping, live music, food, contests, raffles, games, a bike show, vendors and more. It will be held at the Williams Arizona Rodeo Grounds.
According to organizers, the event is to raise awareness and funding for veteran programs such as jobs, combatting suicide and homelessness. A portion of the proceeds will also go to benefit local first responders.
Killer Wail and Stainless Steel Boyz will kick off the event performing May 12 at the barn. Ashley Wineland, Until The Sun and Brandon Shepard will be performing May 13 on the main stage. Ryan – Stainless Steel Boyz (Unplugged) and PM Steen will bring the rodeo to a close performing May 14 at the barn.
Pre-registration forms for vendors or for those wanting to sponsor the event are available from the Road Rash Rodeo committee at roadrashrodeo.com.
More information is available from Curly at (602) 487-9728 or TK at (928) 864-7044.
