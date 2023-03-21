Obituary: Sarah Jane Ulbricht Massey
Sarah Jane Ulbricht Massey went home to be with our Lord God in Heaven on March 6, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on January 17, 1948.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Kathleen Ulbricht as well as her husband Rev. John Dennis Massey and daughter Kimberly.
She was a resident of Prescott Valley Arizona for the past 20 years where she attended the Church of the Nazarene. There, she served on the Worship team as a singer. The church was a second home for Sarah. She was a loving sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Sarah is survived by her siblings, Kathy, Lynn, and Peter. As well as her daughter Katie, son Scott. Grandchildren Alix, Toby, Joseph, Justice, Jesse, Sariah. Great grandchildren Harmony, Winter, Noelle, Rohan, Rory, Zander, Harper, Aria, Khaos, Octavia, Alleiah and EllieJo.
Services will be held at the Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene in Prescott Valley, Arizona at 2 p.m. March 25.
