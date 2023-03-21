Obituary: John Edward Calley

John Edward Calley was born Feb. 18, 1932 in Little Rock, Arkansas and passed away March 8, 2023 in Riverside, California.

In 1949, John graduated from the Columbia Military Institute in Columbia, Tennessee. Throughout John’s life, his family resided in Williams, and he came home to visit during his vacations. In 1956, he married his good friend, Sheila Kennedy, and they had two sons, John James Calley and Griffyd Adams Calley.

During their marriage, they lived in several countries including Mexico, Panama and Columbia.

John went to college in Mexico City where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in International Business Management and later received his master’s degree.

John worked in Panama and Columbia and loved living life abroad. While John and Sheila later separated, John’s passion for traveling eventually brought him to the love of his life.

In 1971, John married Tranquil Hudson Smith in Locarno, Switzerland. Tranquil brought two sons, Loren Smith and Kaylyn Smith to their marriage. Together, they became world travelers and visited six of the seven continents including Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, Central America, and most of North America. They went on many adventures including hiking, scuba diving, and cross-country skiing during their 52 years of marriage.

They always had a loyal dog who they enjoyed taking on daily walks and playing with at the dog park.

John proudly served his country in Korea from 1954-1956. Later, he worked in the citrus industry and always had “belly juice” to offer his guests, which was a combination of the fruit juices grown from his garden.

He enjoyed taking pictures, listening to Frank Sinatra, and had a passion for genealogy. John was a member of the Genealogy Society and was able to research his family roots back to the 1st and 2nd century. John was also a proud member of the Grand Jury.

One of his favorite pastimes was golfing with his family and friends. John modeled love and compassion to all those around him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Tranquil Calley, siblings Jerry Calley (Virginia Calley) and Linda Sherman (Kent Sherman), and his children John James Calley (MaryEllen Calley), Griffyd Adams Calley (Bonnie Calley), his stepson, Loren Smith, his 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

On Saturday, March 25, John Edward Calley will be laid to rest at the Williams Cemetery where his mother, Geraldine Calley, and his father, Dr. John Harry Calley lie. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon at the American Legion Cordova Post 13 at 425 W. Grant in Williams, Arizona.