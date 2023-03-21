OFFERS
Fraudulent scam targeting individuals in Coconino County

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 21, 2023 11:05 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has received several concerns from citizens reporting an apparent phone scam with the caller identified as “Captain Smith” of the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not employee a “Captain Smith”.

The scammer poses as local law enforcement, contacting the victims and accusing them of failing to appear for jury duty, stating a warrant for their arrest will be issued until the fine is paid. CCSO will never call to solicit funds or collect fines over the phone. Jury summonses are sent through the mail and communication through any other medium should be considered suspicious.

Anyone receiving such a call should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement.

Reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a scam by following these crime prevention tips:

• Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, texts, or emails.

• Be cautious of mimicked telephone numbers and e-mail addresses. Even if the information displayed on the caller ID appears the same as a law enforcement or government agency, hang up and call the agency directly to verify the caller’s legitimacy.

• Never use a phone number provided to you by the caller to verify their credibility.

• Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have ties and did not initiate contact with.

• Take your time and trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right, hang up.

Information provided by Coconino County.

