Community calendar: Week of March 22

Save Meant to Rescue yard sale March 25 and 26

Save Meant to Rescue is having a yard sale on March 25 and 26 at the Rodeo Barn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds to benefit rescue animals. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted March 24 at the Rodeo Barn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public meeting for Drake Cement

proposed exploration March 29

The Kaibab National Forest will host a community meeting for Drake Cement's proposed pozzolan exploration project to answer questions and hear comments about the proposal and overall environmental analysis process. The meeting is March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHS Viking grill located at 440 S 7th St, Williams, AZ 86046. The meeting is open to the public.

BBQ cook off April 1

The American Legion is hosting a BBQ cook off April 1 at 425 West Grant Ave. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Easter craft sale April 1

The Sultana Theatre is hosting an Easter craft sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 301 West Route 66. There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny and more. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Cordova Post 13.

Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29

The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club is hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.

Life After Loss Support Group

The grief support group meets every Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.

