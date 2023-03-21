Community calendar: Week of March 22
Save Meant to Rescue yard sale March 25 and 26
Save Meant to Rescue is having a yard sale on March 25 and 26 at the Rodeo Barn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds to benefit rescue animals. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted March 24 at the Rodeo Barn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Public meeting for Drake Cement
proposed exploration March 29
The Kaibab National Forest will host a community meeting for Drake Cement's proposed pozzolan exploration project to answer questions and hear comments about the proposal and overall environmental analysis process. The meeting is March 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHS Viking grill located at 440 S 7th St, Williams, AZ 86046. The meeting is open to the public.
BBQ cook off April 1
The American Legion is hosting a BBQ cook off April 1 at 425 West Grant Ave. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.
Easter craft sale April 1
The Sultana Theatre is hosting an Easter craft sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 301 West Route 66. There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny and more. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Cordova Post 13.
Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29
The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club is hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.
Life After Loss Support Group
The grief support group meets every Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- The winter that won't quit
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- County considering regulations on short-term rentals
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- Obituary: Gabriel James Otero
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Residents discuss rumors of new Autocamp site at City Council meeting
- Storm causes multiple road closures across northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: