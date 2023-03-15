2.5-mile Stretch of Garland Prairie Road Closed Due to Flooding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Public Works Department, in conjunction with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service, has closed the 2.5-mile stretch of Garland Prairie Road between Sycamore Creek to the east and McDougal Flat to the west due to flooding along the roadway. Access to Garland Prairie Road from White Horse Lake Road, which intersects from the south, also has been closed, and signage is in place to direct motorists away from the flooded area.
This closure is necessary for public safety as flows of at least two feet in depth have been reported on this section of Garland Prairie Road. The closure will remain in effect until weather conditions allow Public Works to safely reopen the roadway.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- The winter that won't quit
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- County considering regulations on short-term rentals
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: