2.5-mile Stretch of Garland Prairie Road Closed Due to Flooding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Public Works Department, in conjunction with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service, has closed the 2.5-mile stretch of Garland Prairie Road between Sycamore Creek to the east and McDougal Flat to the west due to flooding along the roadway. Access to Garland Prairie Road from White Horse Lake Road, which intersects from the south, also has been closed, and signage is in place to direct motorists away from the flooded area.

This closure is necessary for public safety as flows of at least two feet in depth have been reported on this section of Garland Prairie Road. The closure will remain in effect until weather conditions allow Public Works to safely reopen the roadway.