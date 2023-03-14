WHS senior spotlight: Juan Ayala

Juan Ayala is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams all his life.

In high school, Juan played basketball, baseball and football. He also participated in auto shop.

Juan’s favorite class in high school was biology.

Juan’s favorite teacher at WHS was Ms. Alexander

“She was just really sweet. She understood children and knew how to talk to them,” Juan said.

Juan’s favorite high school memory was his freshman year.

“Even though it got cut short because of COVID, it was just a fun year. I went to school with my brother who was a senior, and all of his friends. They taught me how to get along with everybody in high school at the time, it was pretty fun,” Juan said.

In his downtime, Juan collects Hot Wheels. He currently has over 200.

“I like to do custom stuff. I kind of build them myself. I have one that’s worth $2,000, a blue Lamborghini Countach,” Juan said.

Outside of school, Juan works at Anna’s Canyon Café and Goldie’s Diner.

After high school, Juan plans to take a gap year while he saves up working at the Nestle Purina Factory in Flagstaff. Later, he hopes to enlist in the air force as an officer. After serving, he plans to go to Wyoming University.

