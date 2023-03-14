OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Jacob Douglas Elliott

Jacob Douglas Elliott is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 14, 2023 9:15 a.m.

Jacob Douglas Elliott is a senior at Williams High School. He started school in Williams in seventh grade and also spent a few years going to school in Flagstaff.

In high school, Jacob played football. He also participated in auto shop and welding.

Jacob’s favorite class in high school was personal finance.

“It’s teaching me a lot of stuff about the real world that I wouldn’t have known before. We’ve done how to write checks, taxes, mortgages and stuff like that,” Jacob said.

Jacob’s favorite coaches were Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Johnson.

“They’ve really helped me a lot. Not only with sports, but helping me with my self-esteem, getting in shape and life advice in general,” Jacob said.

Jacob’s favorite high school memory was playing football.

“We made it to state this year. We didn’t win unfortunately, but that was still a cool experience, one I’ll never forget,” Jacob said.

In his downtime, Jacob likes going down to Phoenix to visit his family.

After graduation, Jacob plans to join a union, start an apprenticeship and become a lineman.

