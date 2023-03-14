Who Went Home Tonight on 'The Bachelor' Week 8 After Hometown Visits?

Find out who moves on to the final three and fantasy suites with Zach Shallcross!The Bachelor star Zach Shallcross was down to his final four women on Monday night’s episode.While Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson and Kaity Biggar all proudly showed Zach around their hometowns, only three could receive roses.The stakes were high as the final three would move on to next week's fantasy suites, which might or might not involve sex!What was Gabi’s hometown visit like?Gabi introduced Zach to drilling trees for maple syrup in Pittsford, Vermont before he met her siblings and parents. The maple syrup maven from Vermont gave Zach a taste test on their date. The pretty brunette told the cameras, “The last person I was in love with hurt me.” She admitted she was close to falling in love with Zach.Gabi’s mom told Zach that her daughter, who mentioned having ADHD in the previous episode, needed someone who could “ground her.”The Bachelor contender’s father got teary-eyed remembering how he fell in love at first sight with her mother in a chat with Gabi. He hoped she would find similar love. Later, Gabi, who put a priority on feeling "safe," told Zach how well he’d fit in with her kin.She moaned, “I’m not going to see you for a week,” as they separated for his other hometown visits.Were Ariel’s family members hard on Zach during the hometown date?The sophisticated stunner took a walk with the hunk around her New York hometown; they ate pizza, pastrami, and cow’s tongue to reflect her culture.They two also kissed their way around the Big Apple.“My parents fled the Soviet Union…they were persecuted for being Jewish,” Ariel revealed to Zach about her folks, whom she previously said were Ukrainian.She warned him that her brother, Bobby, was protective and once “offered to go beat up my exes.”At a Brooklyn winery, Zach met Bobby, her sister, and parents and soon hit the hot seat.Bobby took him aside and noted, “I’m a little skeptical. I don’t know you from Adam.”Ariel’s brother said The Bachelor process was “unorthodox,” and asserted, “My sister’s the one choosing you. Why should she choose you?”Surprised Zach stammered that he had a big heart and claimed, “I see a future with her.”Bobby asked him if he knew Ariel’s birthday and middle name.Zach indicated that it wasn’t a problem that he didn’t know the “smaller details.”Ariel’s father also grilled Zach about how his daughter was different from his other final ladies. As Parade readers know, Ariel previously dated a famous TV actor. Ultimately, Ariel’s dad told her he trusted her judgement about Zach.What happened during Charity’s hometown visit?Zach and Charity enjoyed a big warm Southern lunch in Columbus, Georgia, with her family and childhood best friends.Charity’s devoted parents’ long marriage has been her role model.But in a private chat, Charity’s brother cried to her about how her previous relationship had left her in a horrible way.“Are you prepared to go through heartbreak again?” he emotionally asked her. Both of them shed tears. Meanwhile, Zach assured Charity’s mom that his feelings for her daughter were genuine.Later, the two went line dancing at a bar and outside, Charity told him, “I’m honestly falling in love.”However, Zach didn’t tell her the same!Was Kaity’s hometown visit a success?Although Kaity is originally from Ontario, Canada, she’s now living in Austin, Texas—just like Zach!But when cameras caught up with them, Kaity admitted she’d only been in Austin three weeks and needed to have Zach run errands with her.The two went to a grocery store and then to her new house, where she asked him to assemble a bookshelf and move in a bed!Kaity told Zach she’d be meeting her mom and brother and not her biological dad or stepfather, who both left when she was young.“I feel really good about Zach,” she privately told her mother. “He’s literally the perfect guy.”But her mom warned, “There’s other women that he’s dating.”Still, in a pull-aside moment with Zach, he told the family matriarch, “I can 100 percent see a future with Kaity.” Kaity told cameras that her previous relationship had been “seven years of pure toxicity” but she saw Zach as husband material. Kaity glowed during her cozy hometown time with Zach. Who did Zach Shallcross send home tonight on Episode 8 of The Bachelor Season 27?In handing out his roses, Zach named Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi in that order, leaving Charity out in the cold. Ariel received a coveted rose on episode 8. “This is really hard,” Charity said, crying, as Zach walked her out.He told Charity, who has become a fan favorite, “This is the hardest decision I’ve had to make” and said he was sick to his stomach all day.“You deserve all the love and I couldn’t give it to you,” a teary Zach moaned.As she left in the van, Charity shed tears and fumed, “It makes no f---ing sense to me.”Viewers were outraged as well, but some tweeted about rumors that Charity will soon be named the next Bachelorette on "The Women Tell All."One Twitter user predicted, "See you tomorrow for your bachelorette announcement Charity." Who’s left on Zach Shallcross' Season 27 of The Bachelor?Gabi ElnickiAge: 25 Job: Account Executive Hometown: Pittsford, VermontAriel FrenkelAge: 28 Hometown: New York City, New York Job: Marketing ExecutiveKaity BiggarAge: 27 Hometown: Kingston, Ontario Job: ER Travel NurseWhat's Next?This week is a Bachelor double-header, as "The Women Tell All” special airs Tuesday night on ABC.