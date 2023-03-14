Teresa Giudice Poses for Photos From 'Paradise' in Pastel Bikini

The 'RHONJ' star is living her best island life while vacationing in the tropical oasis of Bali.Teresa Giudice escaped the chilly winter weather of New Jersey for the beautiful, world-class beaches of Bali, and she couldn't be any happier about it. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has made a point to keep her fans updated while she's overseas and they're tuning in to Season 13 of the Bravo hit. Most recently, the 50-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a slew of back-to-back bikini photos. Late Sunday evening, Giudice shared a montage filled with snaps and cute videos of herself posing in a pastel purple bikini during what appeared to be golden hour, as the sun drenched the former Dancing With the Stars competitor in its warm rays. "Paradise 🏝️," she simply captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#balilife #paradise #ulawatu." Related: 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled With Former Bestie Jacqueline LauritaGiudice's loved ones headed to the comments to hype her up, including her daughter Milania who wrote, "SO BEAUTIFUL 😍😍," and her new husband Louie Ruelas, who gushed, "You look amazing 🔥🔥🔥 you are def parading ❤️❤️." Shortly before she shared the beachside pictures, the New Jersey native teased fans with another video of bikini shots just hours prior. This time, though, the Bravolebrity showed off her toned figure while posing in between greenery, trees and what looked to be an oversized hammock.The post immediately captured the attention of her devoted friends, family and, of course, fans. "🔥Omg TERESA wow !!!!" exclaimed RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania. "Hot🔥," added Giudice's eldest daughter, Gia, before Milania chimed in writing, "YASSSS🔥" followed by "THATS MY MOM👏👏👏." And don't worry, her fun didn't stop there. Since Giudice has been vacationing on the Indonesian island for about a week now, she's captured a ton of content and is more than willing to share it on social media–with her last seven posts showing the star living her best island life. But as her Instagram feed fills up with photos and videos of her little getaway to the tropical oasis, fans can't help but wonder what's next for Giudice and her relationship with her seemingly estranged brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, with a few even inquiring about the status of any sort of reconciliation in the comments of her latest posts. Related: Kyle Richards Calls Out Melissa Gorga for Starting Rumor She Used Weight Loss DrugDespite audiences' dedication to spamming her social media, it doesn't appear Giudice responded to any questions about the ongoing family feud. So fans will just have to keep up with Season 13–airing Tuesday nights via Bravo–if they want to stay in the know.