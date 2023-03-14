Salma Hayek Eats Chicken in Stunning Sequin Gown—'Expectations vs. Reality'
Devon Forward
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 2:54 a.m.
The actress won't sacrifice some good food for glamour.Salma Hayek always stuns on the red carpet with glamorous dresses and beautiful hair and makeup, but she still has her priorities straight, sharing a hilarious video from Oscars night when the food came first, and rightfully so.The 56-year-old posted the clip to her Instagram with the caption, "Happy to keep the glamour going, but first things first."The video starts with Hayek's facing away from the camera, showing her bare back, with the orange sequined gown she wore to the Academy Awards unzipped to the waist.She quickly turns around with a partially-eaten piece of chicken in her hands before taking a big bite.Whoever is filming says while laughing, "Expectations vs. Reality."Related: Billie Eilish Nearly Takes a Tumble While Walking the Red CarpetIt's unclear if the video is from before or after the award show, but either way, Hayek manages to keep her makeup and dress, which is custom Gucci, looking great.In fact, everything looked perfect when Hayek took to the red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter Valentina by her side and when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party later on in the night.The star presented the award for Best International Feature Film with her Puss in Boots: The Last Wish co-star Antonio Banderas, with All Quiet on the Western Front taking home the award.Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was also nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, but the award went to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.Related: Kate Hudson Stuns in Plunging Barbiecore Gown With '80s TwistBanderas saw Hayek's Instagram video and commented, "😂😂😂."Hayek's many followers also appreciated the video, with one writing, "Salma representing us women when we arrive from a party😂❤️.""Brava Selma😍😍😍😍 You know the real Life what It Is. the rest Is the rest," said another.The actress previously shared her love of food over glamour on social media when she posted a video of herself somehow managing to eat chicken noodle soup while wearing a golden face mask.She told her followers in the clip, "Beauty is very important, but eating is even more," and Hayek continues to live by those words every day. Next, Paul Sorvino's Family Blasts Oscars Over In Memoriam Tribute.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- The winter that won't quit
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- County considering regulations on short-term rentals
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: