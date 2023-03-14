Salma Hayek Eats Chicken in Stunning Sequin Gown—'Expectations vs. Reality'

The actress won't sacrifice some good food for glamour.Salma Hayek always stuns on the red carpet with glamorous dresses and beautiful hair and makeup, but she still has her priorities straight, sharing a hilarious video from Oscars night when the food came first, and rightfully so.The 56-year-old posted the clip to her Instagram with the caption, "Happy to keep the glamour going, but first things first."The video starts with Hayek's facing away from the camera, showing her bare back, with the orange sequined gown she wore to the Academy Awards unzipped to the waist.She quickly turns around with a partially-eaten piece of chicken in her hands before taking a big bite.Whoever is filming says while laughing, "Expectations vs. Reality."Related: Billie Eilish Nearly Takes a Tumble While Walking the Red CarpetIt's unclear if the video is from before or after the award show, but either way, Hayek manages to keep her makeup and dress, which is custom Gucci, looking great.In fact, everything looked perfect when Hayek took to the red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter Valentina by her side and when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party later on in the night.The star presented the award for Best International Feature Film with her Puss in Boots: The Last Wish co-star Antonio Banderas, with All Quiet on the Western Front taking home the award.Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was also nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, but the award went to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.Related: Kate Hudson Stuns in Plunging Barbiecore Gown With '80s TwistBanderas saw Hayek's Instagram video and commented, "😂😂😂."Hayek's many followers also appreciated the video, with one writing, "Salma representing us women when we arrive from a party😂❤️.""Brava Selma😍😍😍😍 You know the real Life what It Is. the rest Is the rest," said another.The actress previously shared her love of food over glamour on social media when she posted a video of herself somehow managing to eat chicken noodle soup while wearing a golden face mask.She told her followers in the clip, "Beauty is very important, but eating is even more," and Hayek continues to live by those words every day. Next, Paul Sorvino's Family Blasts Oscars Over In Memoriam Tribute.