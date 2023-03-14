Report: Seahawks, DL Dre'Mont Jones Agree to Three-Year, $51M Deal
Patrick Andres
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 2:21 a.m.
The former Bronco has 22 sacks across four seasons. After a down defensive year, the Seahawks are reportedly making moves to shore up their front seven. Seattle has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, according to a Monday evening report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones, 26, has played his entire four-year career with Denver, which drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019. He registered 22 sacks over four years with the Broncos, tying a career high with 6.5 in 2022. According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $51.53 million, nearly half of which Jones will make in year one. Jones, a Cleveland native, had been connected to the Browns, telling Cleveland.com Monday afternoon that it would be an "Ohio kid's dream come true" to play for his hometown team. The Seahawks finished 25th and 26th in scoring and total defense in 2022, respectively. Their defensive line did record 45 sacks, tying for seventh in the league.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- The winter that won't quit
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- County considering regulations on short-term rentals
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: