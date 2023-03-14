OFFERS
Report: Seahawks, DL Dre'Mont Jones Agree to Three-Year, $51M Deal

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 2:21 a.m.

The former Bronco has 22 sacks across four seasons. After a down defensive year, the Seahawks are reportedly making moves to shore up their front seven. Seattle has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, according to a Monday evening report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones, 26, has played his entire four-year career with Denver, which drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019. He registered 22 sacks over four years with the Broncos, tying a career high with 6.5 in 2022. According to Rapoport, the deal is worth $51.53 million, nearly half of which Jones will make in year one. Jones, a Cleveland native, had been connected to the Browns, telling Cleveland.com Monday afternoon that it would be an "Ohio kid's dream come true" to play for his hometown team. The Seahawks finished 25th and 26th in scoring and total defense in 2022, respectively. Their defensive line did record 45 sacks, tying for seventh in the league.
