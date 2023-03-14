Public meeting rescheduled to March 29 for Drake Cement's proposed exploration plan

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will host a community meeting March 29 for Drake Cement's proposed pozzolan exploration project to answer questions about the proposal and the overall environmental analysis process. All interested parties are welcome.

The original meeting scheduled March 2 was canceled due to the recent snow storms. The rescheduled meeting will take place March 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williams High School Viking Grill located at 440 S 7th St, Williams. The meeting will be open house style, with no scheduled presentations. Community members are welcome to come and go at their own convenience.

The purpose of scoping is to help the Forest Service understand concerns people have about the effects a project may have on natural and cultural resources and nearby communities. To be most helpful, comments should clearly articulate your concerns.

Comments and questions should be as specific as possible, and support statements with facts and references and be solution-oriented. Community members should do more than just provide an opinion or vote. Note that names, addresses and comments become part of the public record for the project.

Comments can be submitted by email to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov, mail or hand delivery to the Williams Ranger District Office (during business hours) to 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, AZ 86046 or fax to 928-635-5680. There will also be a collection box at the meeting for hard-copy comments. Any hard copy comments should be as legible as possible to ensure they are properly transposed into the public record.

Additional information, including the draft Plan of Operations, can be found on the Kaibab NF website, www.fs.usda.gov/gotoDrakeProposedExploration.