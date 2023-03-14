Obituary: James (Jim) DeVeau
James (Jim) DeVeau, age 71, passed away on March 2, 2023. Jim was born on Feb. 7, 1952, to Henry and Nancy DeVeau in Manchester, Connecticut. He was the second eldest of five children: Frank, John. Nancy, and William (Billy). The family moved to Arizona in 1954; there Jim built a life doing what he loved.
Jim loved to work and spent his life either behind the wheel or underneath the engine of a truck. He began driving a truck at the age of 17 and followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a mechanic for Ford.
Jimmy married Peggy Lee Scott on Dec. 17, 1983 and was happily married for 40 years. Together, they began Canyon Trucking & Equipment Service in 1993 and owned and operated the business for over 20 years. Jimmy was proud to own land and equipment and fondly names their family home “Home James.”
Jim is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren: Jaime Lynn Mommens, husband Glenn Mommens and children Savannah and Grayson; Bobby James DeVeau and children Tyler, Riley, and Elizabeth; Cody Justin DeVeau and wife Crystal, and children Emaly, Justin, and Levi; Shane Allen DeVeau and wife Kim, and son Brian.
Jim passed his love of trucks to his children, who were taught to operate and maintain equipment. His three sons were raised on the road and fondly remember growing up in the cab of Dad’s trucks.
Jim retired in 2015, when he and Peggy moved to Texas, home to his favorite dessert, Texas Sheet Cake. He passed peacefully at the hospital, surrounded by his wife and four children.
