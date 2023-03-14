Jameis Winston Returning to Saints on One-Year Deal, per Report
Jelani Scott
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 2:03 a.m.
The veteran quarterback will reportedly stay in New Orleans exactly one week after the club signed Derek Carr to be its starter. Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston will reportedly remain with the Saints after agreeing to a deal on Monday to return to the franchise, according to multiple reports. Winston, 29, and New Orleans agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million source said, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The news came just moments after Winston reportedly told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports he was in the process of “finalizing” a new contract with the team he joined as a free agent in the 2020 offseason following five years with the Buccaneers. With Winston no longer an option in free agency, it appears the former No. 1 pick will enter the 2023 season as a backup to Derek Carr, who signed a massive four-year-deal on March 6. Monday’s news follows a March 10 report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini regarding New Orleans offering the eight-year pro a restructured deal to stay in town. Per the report, the club gave Winston until Wednesday, the start of the new league year, to either accept the offer or be released. After initially signing two one-year deals, Winston entered the 2022 campaign as the team’s projected QB1 after inking a two-year, $28 million extension. Prior to Week 2, it was reported Winston was playing with four fractures in his back, an injury that ultimately sidelined him after Week 3. He was later benched in favor of Andy Dalton, who took over in Week 4, despite being cleared to play later in the season. In his three starts, Winston, who’s played just 10 games in the past two seasons due to injury, recorded 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
