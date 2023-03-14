Everything to Know About ‘The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer'

Find out who's in the cast, when to watch and what to expect.From the co-showrunners of The Good Doctor, David Shore and Liz Friedman, comes an embedded backdoor pilot episode of a new female-driven drama, The Good Lawyer starring Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann. The pilot episode will air on Monday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.The series on ABC begins with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) needing legal help and finding a young attorney, Joni DeGroot (McMann) he can relate to because of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), who does not want to be treated differently. Like Dr. Murphy, her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, but her gift allows her to see cases through a different lens. Her superior, a partner at the law firm is played by Huffman. This is Huffman's first leading role since the Varsity Blues College Admissions scandal, according to TV Line. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison and served 11 of them for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter Sophia's answers on her SAT exam.Related: The Good Doctor Is In! Everything to Know About Season 6—Including More Hospital Drama, a Spinoff, and a Riveting New TrailerWhen does The Good Lawyer premiere?The highly-anticipated spinoff series, The Good Lawyer will premiere in an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor on Monday, March 13, at 10 p.m. ET. The initial announcement about the new series came in October 2022.What is The Good Lawyer about?The Good Lawyer begins with Dr. Shaun Murphy, the star of The Good Doctor, seeking legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising young lawyer, who has obsessive-compulsive disorder, (OCD), according to a Jan. 11 announcement from ABC Entertainment. Kennedy McCann (Nancy Drew) stars as Joni DeGroot, "a brilliant, funny, and self-aware lawyer who is new to her prestigious law firm when she agrees to take Dr. Murphy’s legal case."Felicity Huffman (American Crime) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart, "a highly-regarded attorney, and partner at the law firm. Stewart is known for her fierce intellect and dry wit. Stewart represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent Dr. Murphy, his beloved protégé," the recent ABC announcement continues. The release notes, "When Dr. Murphy declares he wants DeGroot as his attorney, Stewart is forced to let her younger associate take the lead on the case."McCann and Huffman will each make their debut on The Good Doctor before moving on to The Good Lawyer.Related: What to Know About How I Met Your Father Season 2Who is in The Good Lawyer cast? Kennedy McMann as Joni DeGroot Kennedy McMann attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Kennedy McMann has starred for four seasons as the title role on The CW's series Nancy Drew, based on the popular mystery novels, and is about to finish that series. She recently starred on Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. Like her character in the new series, she has OCD and she became a child actor as a way to cope with it, she went on to study at Carnegie Mellon University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. She grew up in Arizona where she currently lives with her husband, Sam.Felicity Huffman as Janet Stewart Felicity Huffman attends A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 03, 2022, in Los Angeles.Leon Bennett/Getty Images Felicity Huffman is a well-known dramatic and comedic film and television actress best known for her stunning performance in the film Transamerica, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. She earned an Emmy Award and a 2004 Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the female-driven ensemble as Lynette Scavo in Desperate Housewives, and her role as Janette Hesby in the third season of the dramatic ABC miniseries, American Crime. Huffman resides in Los Angeles with her multi-award-winning actor-director husband, William H. Macy.Huffman was most recently seen in the 2019 five-part Netflix limited series When They See Us, adapted by famed writer-director Ava DuVernay. In 2019, she also was in the Netflix film comedy, Otherhood, opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette.Is Freddie Highmore in The Good Lawyer?Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy will star in the pilot episode of the new series, according to the storyline revealed by ABC.What time does The Good Lawyer come on?The first episode of The Good Lawyer airs at 10 p.m. ET as a backdoor pilot of The Good Doctor.Related: The Good Doctor Star Christina Chang Hints at the Future of Dr. Lim and MoreWhat channel is The Good Lawyer on?The Good Lawyer is on ABC.How can I stream The Good Lawyer?The Good Lawyer, like The Good Doctor, will stream on Hulu.When is The Good Lawyer filming?There is no information about when The Good Lawyer is filming. Please check back here for updates.Where is The Good Lawyer filming?There is no firm information about where The Good Lawyer will be filmed, but if the new series follows in the footsteps of The Good Doctor, and has cross-over characters like Dr. Murphy, it could film in British Columbia.Is there a trailer for The Good Lawyer?The Good Lawyer trailer is finally here. Get your sneak peek of Next, get to know Freddie Highmore's real-life wife.