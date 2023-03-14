Ciscomani, Kelly partner to sponsor Chiricahua National Park Act

WASHINGTON — Congressman Juan Ciscomani recently partnered with fellow Arizonan, Senator Mark Kelly, to introduce the Chiricahua National Park Act, a bipartisan and bicameral bill to designate the popular national monument as a national park.

“Chiricahua National Monument has long been a beloved landmark in Southern Arizona,” said Congressman Ciscomani. “These unique formations draw visitors from across the nation and around the world to our state, and this tourism is an important part of our regional economy. With this legislation, the Chiricahuas will finally receive the designation they deserve. It is long overdue.”

Senator Kelly echoed those comments.

“Our bipartisan legislation to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park would further promote conservation, boost tourism, and create economic opportunities in Southern Arizona,” said Senator Kelly.

The legislation is also co-sponsored by Senator Krysten Sinema. A previous version of the legislation passed the U.S. Senate unanimously last year.

“Arizona has the best national parks in the world. Adding Chiricahua National Monument as Arizona’s fourth national park will boost tourism, create jobs, and fuel opportunity in Cochise County,” said Senator Sinema.

The Chiricahua National Park Act has received wide support from communities in Southeastern Arizona, including the City of Benson, the City of Bisbee, Huachuca City, the City of Wilcox, and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

“National Park designation for the Chiricahua National Monument would alert more travelers nationwide to the unique beauty and history of Southeastern Arizona,” said Cochise County Supervisor Ann English, a member of Congressman Ciscomani’s Citizens Advisory Council. “For no additional cost, adding this designation would put it on the “bucket list” of park enthusiasts and be a needed economic boon for the area.”

The legislation also has support from the Arizona Trail Association.

“Chiricahua contains some of the greatest natural wonders in Baja Arizona,” said Matthew Nelson, the association’s executive director. Having a National Park and a National Scenic Trail in Cochise County is going to have a profoundly positive impact on our rural communities. The Arizona Trail Association fully supports Congressman Ciscomani’s bill, and we look forward to working with our local partners to make this long-awaited dream a reality.”

The Chiricahua National Park Act is the second piece of legislation introduced by Congressman Ciscomani this week. His first bill was the Veterans’ Appeals Backlog Improvement Act, which reduces wait times for veterans seeking disability benefits. Media coverage of that bill included stories on KGUN and KOLD, as well as in the AZ Republic and the AZ Free News.

The Chiricahua National Monument, located in Cochise County, Arizona, was first established by presidential proclamation in 1924. For almost 100 years, visitors from around the world have been drawn the “Wonderland of Rocks:” over 12,000 acres of towering geologic structures formed through volcanic eruption. The landmark includes 25 campsites and over 17 miles of hiking trails.

Information provided by Congressman Juan Ciscomani's office