Tue, March 14
Browns, Ex-Vikings DT Tomlinson Reportedly Agree to Four-Year, $57M Deal

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:01 a.m.

The veteran interior defensive lineman spent the last two seasons with the Vikings. The Browns reportedly made their first splash signing of the offseason on Monday by agreeing to terms on a deal with coveted free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Cleveland is expected to sign Tomlinson, who spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, to a four-year contract worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old defensive lineman will not be able to officially sign the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. A stout interior presence throughout his career, Tomlinson started 29 of a possible 34 regular season games during his two seasons in Minnesota. The sixth-year pro finished the 2022 season with 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 starts, and is regarded to be among the top interior D-linemen in the NFL. A former 2017 second-round pick by the Giants, Tomlinson will now join his third team in the Browns, who will look to find ways to improve a defensive line that struggled against the run last season. Led by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland allowed the eighth-most rushing yards in the league (135 yards per game).
