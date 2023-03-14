Around the Rim: Week of March 15

Grand Canyon School Spring Break continues through March 16

Grand Canyon School will not be in session through March 16 for Spring Break. Classes will resume March 20.

Open Mic Night at the Rec Center March 15

The Rec Center will host Open Mic Night beginning at 6 p.m. March 15. This event is free and open to the community.

Crystal-growing class at the Rec Center March 16

The Rec Center will offer a crystal-growing class with “Dan the Science Man” at 6 p.m. March 16. This event is free and open to the community.

St. Patrick’s Day activities at the Rec Center March 17

The Rec Center will offer St. Patrick’s Day activities all day March 17. This event is free and open to the community.

Tusayan library services and children’s craft time March 17

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with a children’s St. Patrick’s Day craft at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 17.

Community Blood Drive at the Rec Center March 17

The Rec Center will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17. Appointments are recommended. To sign up, visit www.donors.vitalent.org and use blood drive code “grandcyn.”

Rec Center trip to Sedona St. Patrick’s Day parade March 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer a trip to Sedona for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade March 18. Cost for the trip is $26.50.

This event is open to the community. Contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information or to sign up.

Doggy Meet-n-Greet at the Rec Center March 19

The Rec Center will host a get-together for dog owners at 11 a.m. March 19. This event is free and open to the community.

Rec Center trip to Prescott March 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer a trip to Prescott March 20. Cost for the trip is $26.50.

This event is open to the community. Contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information or to sign up.

Navajo weaving demonstration at Desert View Watchtower March 21-23

Navajo weaver Ola Eriacho will demonstrate her weaving methods and give visitors a taste of Navajo culture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21-23 at the Desert View Watchtower.

Grand Canyon School booster club meets March 21

The Grand Canyon School booster club will meet at 5:45 p.m. March 21 in the teacher’s lounge.

Grand Canyon School Native taco fundraiser March 22

The Grand Canyon High School senior class will hold a Native taco fundraiser beginning at 4:30 p.m. March 22 in the school’s multipurpose room.

Chess tournament at the Rec Center March 22

The Rec Center will host a chess tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 22. This event is free and open to the community.

Rec Center trip to Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon March 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer a trip to Horseshoe Bend and Antelope Canyon near Page March 23. Cost for the trip is $110.

This event is open to the community. Contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 for more information or to sign up.

Muay Thai classes every Tuesday at the Rec Center

Muay Thai classes will be held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.

More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

