Ariel’s Ukrainian Father Slams ‘The Bachelor’

Protective dad didn’t want his daughter to appear on Zach Shallcross’ season!The Bachelor contestant Ariel Frenkel told Zach Shallcross that her old-fashioned Ukrainian father didn’t want her to participate on the show—because he thought the gals had to be in “orgies”!On last Monday’s episode, fans saw Ariel and Zach have a weird and funny private chat about her family.Ariel, 28, told the cameras she felt like she could be open with the hunky reality TV star, 26.They laughed about the group date he and the gals had gone on featuring a mentalist/magician in Budapest, Hungary. Ariel lamented how she’d used the F word during the visit, and told Zach, “My mom calls me a sailor when I swear.”She then put on a foreign accent and said, “And my dad is like, ‘Ariel, you can’t do the show. I know what they do there. He’s like, ‘orgies.’ Related: What We Know About Zach's Unusual New Bachelor RuleZach was startled, and Ariel continued with how she replied to her father: “And I was like, ‘I don’t think you’ve been watching The Bachelor. I think that’s like Game of Thrones.”The brunette beauty said her dad insisted, “You’ll walk into a room and they’ll force you to get naked.” ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Zach wanted to know more about her relatives and she noted, “My family is so important to me. They’re such a window into my life.”When Zach and Ariel earlier had a spa date in Estonia, she had also mentioned her folks.The lovebirds were shocked when two completely naked strangers joined them in the sauna.“Oh, my God,” Ariel later chuckled in confessional, as Parade reported. “I can’t wait for my parents to see this! Yay!”What is Ariel Frenkel's ethnicity?On last Monday's episode, Ariel revealed her heritage, which is particularly poignant given the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war. Ariel told Zach, “I come from a community that is so loving, so fun, so funny. It’s not just my parents and my brother and his wife, it’s the entire Ukrainian Jewish immigration in New York. So I have so much love in my life from my family, my friends, things like that but I miss having a love outside of that.” As Parade readers know, Ariel previously had a high-profile relationship. She was the girlfriend of Roswell: New Mexico star Michael Vlamis in 2019. But now, The Bachelor viewers are seeing her click with Zach, and at the end of last Monday’s episode, she became one of his final four. “She never fails to crack me up, and makes me feel happy and confident,” Zach told the cameras. A preview trailer of this week’s hometown visit showed Ariel’s skeptical brother challenging Zach’s interest in her. He asked a tense Zach, “Do you know my sister’s middle name? What about my sister’s birthday?”Ariel's competitors for Zach's heart are now Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, and Charity Lawson.