Aaron Rodgers’s Eight-Letter Tweet Throws NFL Twitter Into Chaos
Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 3:23 a.m.
What did this mean!? Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future is still very much a mystery with everyone still waiting to see if a long-rumored trade to the Jets is actually going to happen or if he’s going to return to the Packers or if he’s going to retire, or if, well, who really knows with this guy. The 39-year-old QB broke his Twitter silence late Monday night with a very short tweet that had eight letters, two emojis, and very little clarity. This tweet had the NFL world diving into some theories about a possible hidden meaning. Because really, what could this be referring to? NFL fans had reactions.
