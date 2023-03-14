19 wild cows killed in Gila NF aerial shooting operation
ALBUQUERQUE — A specialized team of wildlife managers has killed 19 wild cows in the Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico as part of a contested project to rid the area of the unauthorized animals.
The three-day operation used a helicopter and high powered rifles to take out the cows in a rugged area where federal officials and environmentalists say the animals have been trampling stream banks, damaging habitat for other species and ruining water quality.
The U.S. Forest Service had estimated there were as many as 150 of the unauthorized cows in an area along the Gila River.
The agency said Tuesday that searches were conducted with the naked eye and through thermal imagery. The crew spotted significant numbers of elk, deer, javelina and even rabbits — but no additional cattle were found following the operation.
The carcasses will be left in the forest to decompose and the Forest Service plans to monitor the area.
Ranchers had opposed the project, saying rounding up the animals and removing them would have been a more humane way to clear them out of the wilderness. They accused the Forest Service of violating its own policies, but a federal judge denied their request to sideline the project, saying the cows were indeed feral and the Forest Service had the authority to kill them.
Gila Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said a combination of ground-based and aerial removal efforts since October 2021 have substantially reduced the feral cattle population.
“We are committed to removing these feral cattle as safely, efficiently, and humanely as possible to ensure a Gila Wilderness that is safe and resilient for generations to come,” she said in a statement.
She also said the Forest Service is committed to working with the ranching community and will coordinate with permittees to remove any branded cattle from areas where they’re not supposed to be.
Ranchers have said fewer people are maintaining fences and the rural neighbors who used to help corral wayward cows are gone. Some have left the business because of worsening drought, making water scarce for cattle, and skyrocketing costs for feed and other supplies.
Increased use of public lands — including hunting and hiking — also has resulted in knocked-down fences, the ranchers said. Elk, too, are to blame for damaging fences meant to keep cows in check.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even weighed in on the fight over the Gila’s wild cows, saying last week that the federal government needed to do a better job of listening to residents.
The Forest Service on Tuesday reiterated its position that killing the cows was “the most efficient and humane way to deal with this issue.”
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Victims identified in fatal crash on State Route 64 Feb. 3
- Two die in crash on SR 64 with Jeep and commercial bus
- Arizona governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals
- The winter that won't quit
- Blizzard conditions impacting travel in northern Arizona
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Williams Police report rash of vehicle burglaries
- County considering regulations on short-term rentals
- Campers and pets rescued at Dogtown Campground
- City of Williams deals with aftermath of historic winter
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: