17 Olive Oil Substitutes To Get You Through the Shortage

With prices up between 30-50 percent, these alternatives will save you money.Peek into virtually any pantry and you’re bound to find a bottle of olive oil. It’s beloved for its versatility and flavor just as much as its many health benefits. Unfortunately, it’s the latest item that's currently in short supply right now, due to a severe drought in Europe leading to a poor harvest season. This has driven prices up between 30 to 50 percent—if you can get your hands on any at all. Here’s the good news. Registered dietitians Melissa Rifkin, RD, and Krista Linares, RD, (both of whom do a lot of healthy cooking), say that there are plenty of substitutes that can be used instead. Which one to go for depends on what you’re using it for; a substitution used for roasting veggies is different from one you’ll want to use for a homemade salad dressing, for example. Here, the dietitians share 17 olive oil substitutes, explaining what they can be used for and what benefits they have in common with the olive oil that’s in short supply right now.Related: Out of Butter? No Problem! 18 Butter Substitutes To Refresh Your RecipeHere at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.17 Olive Oil Substitutes 1. Avocado Oil, $24.98 for 2 on Amazon Amazon Rifkin says that while olive oil reigns supreme in terms of being the healthiest oil, avocado oil is a close second in her book. “It has a mild sweet flavor, high smoke point, is rich in vitamin E, and has a high monounsaturated fat content,” she says, adding that these types of fats are beneficial for heart health. Avocado oil is a good multipurpose oil and can be used for roasting, sauteing, and making homemade dressings. Avocado Oil, $24.98 for 2 on Amazon2. Canola Oil, $12.78 on Amazon Amazon If you’re looking for an olive oil substitute to use for cooking, Linares recommends canola oil. She likes that it has a very neutral flavor and also has omega-3 fatty acids, just like olive oil does. Like olive oil, a diet that includes canola oil has been linked to supporting heart health. Canola Oil, $12.78 on Amazon3. Vegetable Oil, $10.96 on Amazon Amazon Vegetable oil is another option that can be used for cooking and used in place of olive oil, Linares says. It too has omega-3 fatty acids and can help protect against cardiovascular disease. Like canola oil, it also has a neutral flavor, another reason why it’s so versatile. Vegetable Oil, $10.96 on Amazon4. Walnut Oil, $10.28 on Amazon Amazon Just like walnuts themselves, both dietitians say that walnut oil contains heart-healthy omega-3s. It’s a great oil to use to make dressings and sauces, but since it does have a lower smoke point than many other oils, it isn’t the best one to use for cooking. Many people love the rich, buttery taste of walnut oil, which can add another layer of flavor to dishes. Walnut Oil, $10.28 on AmazonRelated: 31 Types of Cheese To Add to Your Next Charcuterie Board5. Flaxseed Oil, $17.88 on Amazon Amazon Flaxseed oil is yet another oil that both dietitians say has a similar nutrient profile to olive oil, high in omega-3 fatty acids. It has a mild, nutty taste and, like walnut oil, a low smoke point. This makes it best used in dressings and sauces and not for cooking. Flaxseed Oil, $17.88 on Amazon6. Grapeseed Oil, $9.99 on Amazon Amazon Grapeseed oil is a great multipurpose oil because it has a high smoke point and a neutral taste. Like olive oil, it boasts several health benefits, including lowering inflammation and supporting cardiovascular health. It’s also high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports immune health, cognition, and skin health. Grapeseed Oil, $9.99 on Amazon7. Hemp Seed Oil, $16.50 on Amazon Amazon Rifkin says that another great go-to for making dressings or to use to drizzle on top of salads is hemp seed oil. This oil has a low smoke point so it isn’t ideal for cooking and it does have a strong earthy flavor, so it’s best used when you want to add another layer of flavor—just like olive oil does when it’s drizzled on top. Hemp Seed Oil, $16.50 on Amazon8. Almond Oil, $21.99 on Amazon Amazon Almond oil is a cooking oil that often flies under the radar, but Rifkin says it’s a good option to use as a finishing oil or in homemade salad dressings. You can also use it in baking if you’re keeping the oven at a low temperature. It’s a good source of monounsaturated fats too, so like olive oil, it’s good for your heart. Almond Oil, $21.99 on AmazonRelated: How To Use the Most Versatile Condiment—Chili Crisp, Plus 17 of the Best Brands to Buy9. 100% Pure Sunflower Oil, $18.99 on Amazon Amazon Linares says that sunflower oil can be used for dressings, sauces, and to drizzle on top of salads. It can also be used for frying and roasting because of its high smoke point. This oil has a milder flavor than olive oil and is more neutral in taste. 100% Pure Sunflower Oil, $18.99 on Amazon10. 100% Pure Soybean Oil, $13.50 on Amazon Amazon Like olive oil, Linares says that soybean oil contains heart-healthy omega-3s, however, the science is mixed in terms of how beneficial it is. One study shows that it caused changes in mice’s brains and could potentially impact cognitive health in a negative way. Other studies show that consuming it regularly can help lower cholesterol and is not linked to causing inflammation. While the jury may still be out when it comes to its health benefits, it’s proven to be super versatile in the kitchen, used for frying, sauteing, and baking. 100% Pure Soybean Oil, $13.50 on Amazon11. Red Palm Oil, $14.39 on Amazon Amazon While both dietitians say that palm oil is not as healthy as olive oil, it does have its benefits when it comes to cooking. Its semi-solid texture gives food a buttery, creamy texture, such as in baked goods, homemade sauces, and in both meat and veggie dishes. Red Palm Oil, $14.39 on Amazon12. Coconut Oil, $16.67 on Amazon Amazon Coconut oil is similar in texture to palm oil; semi-solid as opposed to the liquid texture that olive oil has. It’s a beneficial oil to use in baking, stir-frying or sauteing, but it does have a strong flavor profile so should be used when you want to add an extra layer of flavor to your dish and aren’t looking for something neutral. BetterBody Foods Coconut Oil, $16.67 on AmazonRelated: Is Coconut Oil Really Healthy?13. Hazelnut Oil, $15.63 on Amazon Amazon Like olive oil, hazelnut oil has a high smoke point and can be used for baking, roasting, and sauteing. Just like hazelnuts themselves, this oil is rich in vitamin E and monounsaturated fatty acids. Hazelnut Oil, $15.63 on Amazon14. Unsalted Butter, $4.79 on Amazon Amazon “Butter can be used as a substitution for olive oil when baking or cooking, however looking at the two from the lens of a dietitian, they are not created equal,” Rifkin says. “Butter is highly saturated in fats, while olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats which promote heart health, while butter can conversely have the opposite effects.” The takeaway here is that butter can be used in place of olive oil, just don’t think you’re getting the same nutritional benefits. Unsalted Butter, $4.79 on Amazon15. Ghee, $44.95 on Amazon Amazon Ghee can also be used in cooking instead of olive oil. If you’re roasting, frying, sauteing, or want something to spread on bread or other baked goods, ghee is a great go-to. But just like with butter, keep in mind that it isn’t as healthy as olive oil. Ghee, $44.95 on Amazon16. Corn Oil, $11.34 on Amazon Amazon Corn oil is typically less expensive than olive oil, particularly right now with olive oil in scarce supply. Because of its high smoke point and neutral taste, it can be used as all-purpose cooking oil, however, it is not considered as healthy as olive oil. Corn Oil, $11.34 on Amazon17. Peanut Oil, $9.44 on Amazon Amazon Like olive oil, peanut oil contains unsaturated fats. It has a slightly nutty taste but the flavor isn’t too overwhelming. This, combined with its high smoke point, make it an ideal oil to use in virtually all types of cooking as well as baking. Peanut Oil, $9.44 on AmazonNext up, see more than 45 substitutes for brown sugar that are just as sweet as the real deal.SourcesMelissa Rifkin, RD, registered dietitian Krista Linares, RD, registered dietitian