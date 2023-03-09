Airplane rough landing west of Tusayan

TUSAYAN Ariz. — On March 8 around 3:30 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Grand Canyon Substation responded to a report of an airplane crash about 18 miles west/southwest of the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.

The airplane, a twin engine Piper Seneca originating out of Glendale, AZ was flying from Glendale to Kanab, Utah. While enroute to Kanab the plane experienced engine problems. The pilots, knowing they were not going to make it to Kanab, attempted to make it to the Grand Canyon National Park Airport. They were forced to make an emergency landing about 19.5 miles west of the town of Tusayan. The Pilots were able to make a successful emergency landing with no damage to the plane and no injuries.

An Army Air National Guard Helicopter was in the area and overheard the airplane’s emergency transponder alert. They immediately responded to the location and located the airplane and both pilots. The pilots were transported to the Grand Canyon National Park Airport by the Air National Guard Helicopter. Both Pilots were treated by Tusayan Fire Medical Personnel at the airport and released on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have taken over the investigation.