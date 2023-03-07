OFFERS
Williams 911: Feb. 27 - March 2

Williams 911 (WGCN)

Williams 911 (WGCN)

Originally Published: March 7, 2023 10:31 a.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers dealt with a mentally ill subject reporting a theft from a local motel. The incident referenced happened in 1990.

• Officers responded to a concern regarding a neighbors yard with dog feces. The resident felt concern for the kids ability to play in the yard without stepping in feces, as well as dog feces in the road.

• Officers assisted the county for a missing person from Ash Fork, last seen at a local store. The subject was later located at his house in Yavapai North of Ash Fork

• Officers carried out a senior welfare check on a senior not answering her phone. Officers found the senior resident was okay and having issues with her phone.

• Officers responded to a report of a truck in the neighborhood of W Grant with dogs tied up to vehicle. Vehicle was gone on arrival

• Officers responded to complaints of potholes on Edison and GC Blvd and 7th/Edison Intersections. Streets were notified.

• Officers responded to a report of gun fire in golf course area. Officers spoke with the reporting party and determined it was residual noise from I40.

• Officers responded to a residence for shots fired. Upon contact, the man reported shooting at a loose dog attacking him in front of his residence. The dog was not injured and ran away. A handgun was recovered. The man will be referred to the City Attorney for possible charges.

• Officers responded to multiple snow related incidents.


• Officers responded to a one vehicle accident assisting Coconino County Sheriffs Office with DUI driver.



• Officers responded to Loves for a non injury accident between two trucks attempting to enter the parking area.

• Officer responded to a Domestic Violence disturbance between a juvenile and parent at a local residence.

