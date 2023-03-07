Throwback prom raises money for WHS scholarships

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Amanda’s Beauty Box Throwback Prom in Williams brought good tunes, food and prom attire, all while supporting a good cause.

Amanda’s Beauty Box and the World Famous Sultana Bar partnered in hosting the event Feb. 25, where proceeds went toward scholarships for Williams High School students.

“It was a bigger turn out than expected, dinner was delicious, everyone’s prom attire was fabulous - couldn’t have been any better,” said Amanda Orozco, owner of Amanda’s Beauty Box.

The event raised over $1,000 for scholarships. With such success, Orozco plans to make the event an annual occurrence.

Amanda’s Beauty Box provides scholarships to WHS students every year. Last year, they granted four scholarships to seniors, and this year they’re hoping to do more.

“There’s a lot of kids that just do not have extra money and they don’t think that they can go to school for different things, and they have to work very hard. I just want them to have an opportunity,” Orozco said.

Community members came together to make the event successful. Simply Angelic Photography donated their time and resources to provide free prom photos for attendees.

“They did a great job. They helped make it feel like prom,” Orozco said.

Sponsors such as Kenny Greene, the president of Warrior to Inspector, partnered with Orozco in providing additional scholarships. Greene is offering a handful of scholarships to WHS grads to attend his trade school in Bellemont.

Jason Olsen and his crew at the Sultana prepared steak dinner and provided a fun prom atmosphere.

“I loved the support of the community. We couldn’t have had such success without it. I didn’t even know half of the people who were at this prom, it was amazing just to have a whole new crowd of people, so just the support from that was awesome,” Orozco said.