Obituary: ‘The Colonel’ James L. Garvey Sr.
Jim Garvey, ‘the Colonel’ passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2023 in southern California with family by his side.
The longtime resident of Williams was a loving husband, caring father and a jack of all trades. He dedicated his life to making everything around him better. He was an honored Air Force veteran, a decorated police officer and a celebrated L.A. county sheriff.
The Colonel retired and moved to Williams circa 1995 with his wife Patty. He loved living in Williams and created the Grand Canyon model railroad at Bearizona and donated the downtown Williams model at the Visitor Center.
He is survived by his son Jim Jr., his grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Emy, and his great grandson Jaxon. He and his diverse talents will be forever remembered, and he will be deeply missed.
4/24/1943-1/04/2023
