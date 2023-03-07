Lady Falcons take flight in volleyball season opener

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Middle School girls volleyball teams kicked off their season with a tournament on March 4 at Williams High School. The A, B and C teams faced opponents from Seligman and Ash Fork.

Despite some initial jitters, all of the teams showed grit and determination and were much more cohesive by the afternoon matchups.

Head Coach Connie Stevens said the girls did well despite the snow storms and school closures impacting their schedule.

“Even with all the snow days disrupting our practice schedule, I’m proud of how well the girls performed,” she said.

Parents of the players also expressed their excitement for the season ahead.

“The girls were a little clunky at first, but it was amazing to witness their progress from the first set to the last,” said Abbigaile Urioste, whose step-daughter, Bayle Schulte, plays on the team. “We’re so proud of her and her team and can’t wait to see what they achieve this season.”

The Falcons will next play in Ash Fork March 11, where they will compete with Ash Fork, Grand Canyon, Parks, Seligman and St. Francis de Asis.