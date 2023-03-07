Community calendar: Week of March 8

WHS Scholarship Fair March 8

Williams High School invites potential sponsors to their scholarship fair. The fair is on March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the WHS front lobby. Sponsors may meet seniors and distribute applications. To become a sponsor call Ms. Karlsberger at (928) 635-4474.

BBQ cook off April 1

The American Legion is hosting a BBQ cook off April 1 at 425 West Grant Ave. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Easter craft sale April 1

The Sultana Theatre is hosting an Easter craft sale from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 301 West Route 66. There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny and more. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Cordova Post 13.

Williams Community Dinner and Variety Show April 29

The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club is hosting the Williams community Dinner and Variety Show on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sultana. Tickets for adults are $35, tickets for kids are $15. Tickets are avaliable to purchase at the Sultana or by calling Patty at (928) 853-4974.

Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center

The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Happy, Joyous and Free Group

The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. Meeting agendas available at WUSD2.org.

Parks Area Connection Meetings

The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com.

