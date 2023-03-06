Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
Plan for overnight full closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 17 this week, as the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the closures and restrictions are in place from Sunday, March 5, to Saturday, March 11:
Controlled Rock Blasting Schedule - Expect nightly delays of at least one hour and backups of about 2 miles.
• I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. the nights of Tuesday, March 7, Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed at the same time.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 253-248) nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 6, to the morning of Friday, March 10, for controlled rock blasting.
Other Lane Restrictions
Northbound
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between New River and Table Mesa roads (mileposts 232-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Sunday, March 5, to the morning of Friday, March 10, for earthwork and temporary striping.
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Table Mesa Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 236-242) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Sunday, March 5, to the morning of Friday, March 10, for temporary striping.
Southbound
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 249-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 6, to the morning of Saturday, March 11, for earthwork and the installation of construction signage.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 6, to the morning of Thursday, March 9, for earthwork.
