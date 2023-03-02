Kaibab Forest cancels March 2 meeting regarding proposed pozzolan exploration

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Due to inclement weather, Kaibab National Forest (KNF) has cancelled the March 2 community meeting for the Drake Cement proposed pozzolan exploration project.

KNF is still planning on holding a meeting for late March and is looking into other opportunities to engage the public over the coming weeks. In the meantime, people can submit their comments by email to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov, mail or hand delivery to the Williams Ranger District Office (during business hours) to 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, AZ 86046 or fax to 928-635-5680.

Additional information, including the draft Plan of Operations, can be found on the Kaibab NF website, www.fs.usda.gov/gotoDrakeProposedExploration.