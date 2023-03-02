OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, March 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Kaibab Forest cancels March 2 meeting regarding proposed pozzolan exploration

KNF has canceled the March 2 community meeting due to the snow. KNF plans to host a meeting later this month. (KNF)

KNF has canceled the March 2 community meeting due to the snow. KNF plans to host a meeting later this month. (KNF)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 2, 2023 10:23 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Due to inclement weather, Kaibab National Forest (KNF) has cancelled the March 2 community meeting for the Drake Cement proposed pozzolan exploration project.

KNF is still planning on holding a meeting for late March and is looking into other opportunities to engage the public over the coming weeks. In the meantime, people can submit their comments by email to comments-southwestern-kaibab-williams@usda.gov, mail or hand delivery to the Williams Ranger District Office (during business hours) to 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, AZ 86046 or fax to 928-635-5680.

Additional information, including the draft Plan of Operations, can be found on the Kaibab NF website, www.fs.usda.gov/gotoDrakeProposedExploration.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State