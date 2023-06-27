Fire restrictions to begin Thursday in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Beginning 8 a.m. Thursday, June 29, Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions will be in effect on the entirety of the Coconino National Forest and the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

Under Forest Service Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Recreational shooting is allowed as long as it follows the target shooting regulations.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions. Even when forest-wide restrictions aren’t in place, there are places on the Coconino National Forest that have fire restrictions year-round, such as the Flagstaff area, Sedona/Oak Creek Canyon and West Sedona areas, as well as Pumphouse Wash.

The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County plan on implementing fire restrictions this week as well.

The Southwest Area Fire Restrictions website has information on all state and federally managed lands in Arizona, including an interactive map. Additional information about the stages of fire restrictions, Forest Orders, and general forest conditions can be found at fs.usda.gov/kaibab and fs.usda.gov/coconino.

Information provided by KNF.