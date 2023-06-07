Additional stage 1 fire restrictions going into effect on State Trust Lands

PHOENIX, Ariz., – An increase in fire activity, along with dry and warm weather prompt the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions on State Trust lands within parts of Central Arizona.

Starting tomorrow, June 8, Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect on State Trust lands within Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties. DFFM fire managers say they continue to see an uptick in fire activity in these areas and feel restrictions are necessary at this time for public and firefighter safety. The department will continue to evaluate restrictions for other areas of the state on a weekly basis. Restrictions go into effect June 8 at 8:00 a.m. and remain in place until rescinded.

Stage 1 restrictions are currently in place on State Trust lands in La Paz, Mohave and Yuma Counties.

Restrictions apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above-mentioned counties including:

All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.

All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.

All State Parks outside incorporated municipalities – State Parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place. Please refer to https://azstateparks.com/fire-safety/ – for park-specific fire restriction information.

All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

Restrictions include:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include, a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials.

Fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame is prohibited.

Exemptions include:

Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance.

All exemptions to these restrictions must be approved by the State Forester.

If local authorities have imposed stronger restrictions than those listed above, the local restrictions shall apply.

These restrictions apply to all permit and lease holders and other authorized users of state-managed lands. Restrictions do not apply to private lands under ARS § 37-1303.

For all statewide fire restriction information: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/. For more information, contact Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or at tdavila@dffm.az.gov

Information provided by Department of Forestry and Land Management.