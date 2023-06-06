WUSD awarded with AIA E.A. Row Overall Excellence Award for the entire 1A Conference

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams High School has received this year’s AIA E.A. Row Overall Excellence Award for the 1A Conference.

The award has been around since 1969. This is the FIRST E.A. Row Excellence Award in Williams Unified School District history.

About the award:

The E.A. Row, Don F. Stone and H. A. Hendrickson plaques and banners are awarded annually by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Executive Board for overall excellence in interscholastic competition. Excellence is determined by a point system approved by the AIA Legislative Council. These awards commemorate the outstanding service of the Executive Directors who have served the AIA since its organization in 1925. Row, Superintendent of Tempe Union High School District, was executive director from the inception of the AIA until his death in 1951. He was succeeded by Mr. Stone, Principal of West Phoenix High School. Mr. Hendrickson became the AIA’s first full-time Executive Director on June 11, 1964. The Row award, which was established in 1969, is presented to a 1A Conference school. The Stone award, which began in the fall of 1964, honors a 2A Conference and a 3A Conference school. The 4A Conference and 5A Conference award is named in honor of H. A. Hendrickson and was first presented in 1975.

Information provided by Williams Unified School District.