Williams softball dominates state and region with multiple awards and All-Star selections

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Several players from the 2023 1A State Championship Williams High School softball team have been honored with state and regional honors.

Three players were selected to the 1A All State Team. Shaelee Echeverria, Kadance Orozco and Cheznie Carter all played in the 1A-3A Senior All Star game June 3 at Show Low High School.

Carter, catcher for the Lady Vikings, received Player of the Year for the 1A Conference. For the past two years, Carter has been the starting catcher for Williams.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” Williams Coach Raul Hatch said. “In the four years she’s played for me, she hasn’t made one mental error. She’s a student of the game. We were playing in a tournament, and I saw a set-up by Needles for a squeeze play. Before I had a chance to say anything, Chenzie was already warning the team that they were going to try a squeeze play”.

Carter has signed with Chandler-Gilbert Junior College on a softball scholarship.

Orozco earned her shortstop position in her junior year and has excelled in the position in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“She’s the most natural athlete I’ve been blessed to coach,” Hatch said. “She has the ability to become a Division 1 player. There are several coaches really interested in her, but she hasn’t made up her mind yet.”

Echeverria is noted for her incredible work ethic.

“She’s the hardest working girl on the team,” Hatch said. “Her work ethic is unsurpassed. She’s very intelligent.”

Echeverria has elected to attend ASU on an academic scholarship as opposed to an athletic one.

Carter was selected as the 1A Conference and North Region Player of the Year. She had a .656 batting average, totaled 63 hits, and had an on base percentage of .664. She accounted for 33 RBI in her 33 game appearances.

Kai Mortensen was selected as 1A Conference and North Region Defensive Player of the Year. Mortensen was the top-rated pitcher in Arizona, and sixth in the nation. She tallied 27 wins and struck out 161 batters in 2023.

Orozco received co-Offensive Player of the Year for the region. This season she had a batting average of .588, 57 hits, 29 RBIs and scored 56 runs. She’s noted for being aggressive as a baserunner.

Vikings selected to the 1A All-Region First Team for Williams include: Bradyn Larimore, Shaelee Echeverria, Shione Alvarado and Jessica Zabala. Second team included: Riley McNelly and Makaela Mackay. Ash Fork players include Gracie Staples and Jessie Prosser.

Coach Raul Hatch was selected as the 1A Conference Coach of the Year. Ash Fork’s Lauren Hume was selected as the 1A North Region Coach of of the Year.