Obituary: Paul Vernon Lemoine
Paul Vernon Lemoine passed away May 20, 2023, at the age of 53. He was born Oct. 1, 1969, in Andrews, Texas while his parents served in the U.S. Army. He came to Arizona in 1972.
Most of Paul’s early life was spent in northern Arizona where his family lived at the El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline pumping stations. He attended elementary in Williams and then moved to Ash Fork where he graduated high school with Holli in 1988. After graduation, Paul enrolled at UTI in Phoenix where he graduated with an associate degree in Auto/Diesel Mechanics.
Paul is survived by a beautiful family: his wife of 30 years, Holli Girl-Lemoine. Their son, Austin Paul and his wife, Baylee, their daughter, Kelsie Anne, and his precious first grandson, Raylan.
Austin Paul, their firstborn, brought him great happiness, Paul was very proud of the successful man Austin has become. He was beyond happy when Austin and Baylee had Raylan. Raylan gave him so much joy and laughter, he loved being his papa.
Two years after Austin was born Paul and Holli welcomed Kelsie Anne. The day Kelsie was born he wept with joy. Kelsie could do no wrong in his eyes; he burst with pride at her excelling in her studies and bragged often of her following her mom’s footsteps in nursing.
Paul is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Lemoine of Arboles, Colo. and his sister, Kristy Gribble of Flagstaff, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank “Bear” Lemoine.
Anywhere outdoors is where he found his relaxation; he loved to be out in nature, around the water, in the mountains and really anywhere away from the city or big crowds. One of his best qualities was trying to help those who needed help. He had a special place in his heart for children, animals or anyone down and out, needy, hungry or troubled. He was true in his love for his family and friends. We could all honor his life by being kinder and gentler to more people. We pray he is resting in peace and he will be missed dearly.
