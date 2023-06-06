Obituary: Henry Quiriarte Maldonado

Henry Quiriarte Maldonado age 82, originally from Williams, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his residence May 20 in Orange Park, Florida. He was a combat wounded veteran and retired postal worker.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rafaela Quiriarte, two brothers Tiofilo Soto Jr. and Earnest Soto, and a daughter Maria Joiner (Maldonado). He is survived by his wife Elizabeth A. Maldonado, two sisters, Julia Passalacqua and Pauline Vaughn, and his children, Angela Palmer (John) Teresa Nyberg (Doug) and Henry Maldonado Jr (Lisa) and stepson Clay Pouquette (Robyn). His grandchildren, Patrick Garren (Nicole Robbins), Carly Palmer (Chris Glisson), William Joiner (Ashleigh), Lindsey Walker (Terry), Timothy Joiner (Jade), Nicole Clark (Gary), Jerry Weir (Colleen), Brandy Palmer (Doug Wynn), Joshua Joiner (Amanda), Samantha Palmer, Bobbi Pouquette - Birch (K), CJ Pouquette, Coleton Pouquette, Noah Ramirez and Nikki Ramirez. His Great Grandchildren, Taytum Hodgson, Paytyn Hodgson, Kyley Hodgson, Christopher Glisson Jr., Kayden Bell Clark, Oliver Clark, Kashtyn Clark, Fiona Robbins, Reyna Weir, Liam Walker, Audrey Palmer, Emrie Wynn, Carsyn Wynn, Maddie Joiner, Jacob Joiner, Kayo Joiner, Addie Joiner, Elijah Joiner, Olivia Joiner, Christian Joiner, Wyatt Joiner, Roman Joiner, Azran Joiner, and Vivian Joiner, Cooper Birch, Connor Thompson, Pyper Thompson and Serena Pouquette.

In better times, Henry enjoyed fishing, family and his furry companions. He was a soldier till the end; a gentle-yet-hardened man who always saw life as an opportunity to better oneself. He raised his children to be survivors and productive members of society while caring for others along the way. His tour of duty has ended, we hope and pray Dad has found eternal peace amidst family, fallen friends and comrades. Rest easy and God Bless.