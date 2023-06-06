Obituary: Clifton Lee “Skeeter” Henson

Skeeter was born Jan. 25, 1927 in Chillicothe, Texas. After he returned from his service in the U.S. Army during World War II, he moved to Arizona in 1946.

Skeeter lived a full life, with numerous adventures and careers. He worked as a cowpuncher, a chuckwagon cook, an aircraft mechanic, an electrician, and a state employee driving trucks and plowing snow.

Skeeter was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, explore, cut firewood, make woodworking projects in his shop and prepare delicious outdoor meals in Dutch ovens.

He shared his love for the outdoors with family and friends. It was not uncommon for Skeeter and his bride of 75 years, Ella Mae, to just go for a ride in his pickup “out south” to look for elk or some firewood.

Skeeter was one of the founders of the Williams Buckskinners.

He also served his community as a Boy Scout leader. As a boy scout leader, he was remembered among many things for his hikes into Sycamore Canyon and the Grand Canyon rim to rim.

Skeeter was a member of the Church of Christ, where he served the local church faithfully for many years as a lay pastor.

Skeeter was known by many as someone to call if you needed help. He was always there to help in any way he could. He obtained his Arizona Big 10 game award well past the point in life where many men had already stopped hunting because they considered themselves too old. Skeeter was also an entrepreneur. He ran service stations in Williams and his final business was a NAPA franchise in downtown Williams, Williams Auto Supply.

Skeeter took pride in his work and his hobbies and pursued those things with passion.

What brought Skeeter the most joy, however, and what he was most proud of, is his family. Surrounded by his dear family, Skeeter went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife and adventure partner Ella Mae, his Children Dayle (Cherie), Kelly Favro (Curt), and Don (Kori). Also survived by his grandchildren Bryan (Michelle), Leanna Deibel (Adam), Kassie Flake (Skyler), Charlene Reidhead (Royal), Krissi Cronn (Brice), Justin (Lindsay). And his great-grandchildren Rachel (Trevor), Jared, Brad, Hailey, Brett, Ladigo, Swayzie, Casey, RL, Courtland, Jace, Emma, Cooper, Dani, and Hayley.

Skeeter will be missed deeply and thought of fondly until the time we can see him again in heaven. If you have simply met him once or twice or known him well, then you are aware Skeeter was without question a person that could be accurately described as a part of “The Greatest Generation”.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Skeeters name towards advancing mission work sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to the Williams Church of Christ 619 N 1st St, Williams, AZ 86046.

