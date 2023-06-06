Maine Consolidated to offer summer camp this month

PARKS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School is offering a free summer camp for K-8 students June 12-22.

Based on capacity, priority will be given to district students, although camp applications are open to any student regardless of home district. Homeschoolers are also encouraged to apply.

Campers will experience a standards-based, enrichment camp full of adventure.

The two-week, eight-day, 6-hour a day camp will take standards in which students were not proficient during the school year and provide differentiated instruction through experiential learning to master those standards.

Pre-and post-formative data on those standards will be tracked and students will be provided additional skill support through technology and hands-on supplemental activities at school.



Three professional development days will enhance effective instruction and directly impact student achievement and combat disrupted learning.

The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m.

Meals and transportation to the school will be provided, with buses runnning to Williams and Bellemont.

More information is available by contacting the school at (928) 635-2115. Parents and guardians may also contact Superintendent Justin Roberson at (928) 606-8240 or jroberson@mcsd10.org.

Online registration can be done at https://forms.gle/b6QL1x2eFN72fyRN9.

Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.