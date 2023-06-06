Maine Consolidated to offer summer camp this month
PARKS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School is offering a free summer camp for K-8 students June 12-22.
Based on capacity, priority will be given to district students, although camp applications are open to any student regardless of home district. Homeschoolers are also encouraged to apply.
Campers will experience a standards-based, enrichment camp full of adventure.
The two-week, eight-day, 6-hour a day camp will take standards in which students were not proficient during the school year and provide differentiated instruction through experiential learning to master those standards.
Pre-and post-formative data on those standards will be tracked and students will be provided additional skill support through technology and hands-on supplemental activities at school.
Three professional development days will enhance effective instruction and directly impact student achievement and combat disrupted learning.
The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m.
Meals and transportation to the school will be provided, with buses runnning to Williams and Bellemont.
More information is available by contacting the school at (928) 635-2115. Parents and guardians may also contact Superintendent Justin Roberson at (928) 606-8240 or jroberson@mcsd10.org.
Online registration can be done at https://forms.gle/b6QL1x2eFN72fyRN9.
Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show returns June 9-10
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Williams at sewer capacity; city council to implement building moratorium
- Access increasing at Lake Powell as water levels rise with spring runoff
- Altercation at Safeway leads to employee injury; investigation ongoing
- Senators Kelly, Lummis introduce bipartisan bill to remove regulatory obstacles for wildland fire aviation
- Obituary: Eddie Sandoval
- Obituary: Lorraine Stegmeir
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- City of Williams to honor Williams Vikings state champion softball team May 25 with parade, proclamation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: