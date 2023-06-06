Letter to the Editor: Women Veterans Recognition Day is June 12

Women Veterans Day, also referred to as Women Veterans Recognition Day and Women Veterans Appreciation Day, is the anniversary of the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act (pub.L. 80–625, 62 Stat. 356) was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on June 12, 1948, allowing women the right to permanently serve in the regular armed forces. Prior to then, only women nurses could serve in the regular and reserve forces during peacetime.

Women Veterans Day is not a separate day for women Veterans, it is a tribute to a groundbreaking day when women were acknowledged as essential to the war efforts and could serve in the regular armed forces.

Women have served in America’s wars and conflicts throughout our history. They played vital roles in the Revolutionary War, serving as soldiers, raising morale and spying on the enemy. It is known that some even disguised themselves as men to be able to serve.

More than 400 women fought in the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War. During World War I, about 35,000 women officially served. Women served in lifesaving roles such as nurses, and critical support staff roles such as the Hello Girls, formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit. In World War II, 350,000 women served in the U.S. military in occupations such as nursing, military intelligence, cryptography and parachute rigging.

In August 1943, the Women’s Flying Training Detachment (WFTD) and the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron (WAFS) merged into a single unit for all women pilots and formed the Women’s Air force Service Pilots (WASPs). They flew more than 60 million miles in two years. During this time, the 6888th Battalion was formed as the first and only all-Black Women Army Corps (WAC) unit to deploy overseas during WWII. Their nickname was “Six-Triple Eight” and their motto was “No Mail, Low Morale.”

Despite their longstanding service, many women Veterans struggle to be recognized, respected and valued as Veterans in civilian life. After all they have done and continue to do, women Veterans deserve the support and respect they have earned through their service.

June 12 proclamations and events around the U.S. each year commemorate the signing of the Women’s Armed Service Integration Act. The date was first recognized as a commemorative date when the New York State Assembly declared June 12, 2008, to be Women Veterans’ Recognition Day. Currently, Women Veterans Recognition Day is a state-recognized commemoration. The states of Alaska, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin will recognize Women Veterans Recognition Day, sadly I can say that Arizona doesn’t. However, we can in our Community honor our Women Veterans. We have quite a few that live here in Williams and the surrounding area. Just a plain Thank you for your service goes along way. Let’s let them know that their service was as great as any military service.

Carol Lee McElwain and Matthew James Broehm

VFW Auxiliary Post 12128

Williams, AZ