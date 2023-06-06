Keeping Williams clean
Originally Published: June 6, 2023 10:23 a.m.
Williams residents came together for a community clean up May 31. The group installed new light bulbs, scrubbed bird droppings, painted, raked and cleaned up trash. The project was led by Dennis Nelson. Volunteers included Mayor Dent, Cookie Dent, George Watt, Steven Clauer, Sonya Clauer and two little helpers.
