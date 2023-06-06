Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns to Williams June 17-18
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 45th annual Arizona Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo takes place June 17-18 in Williams.
The event is open to the public.
Cowpunchers is unique and structured for families with many activities for youth. Most participants live in remote locations and use the rodeo as a reunion to catch up with other ranchers who have become like family.
The past 45 years, rodeo events have been based around the everyday life of working cowboys and their families. Performances include cowboy bronc riding, where participants ride broncs with a saddle.
Some of the highlights of past rodeo performances include ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild cow milking.
A cowboy church service will take place June 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the grandstands. Gates will open at 11 a.m. each day.
General admission June 17-18 is $10 per person, those 10 and under are free.
For more information, call (602) 510-4940.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show returns June 9-10
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Williams at sewer capacity; city council to implement building moratorium
- Access increasing at Lake Powell as water levels rise with spring runoff
- Altercation at Safeway leads to employee injury; investigation ongoing
- Senators Kelly, Lummis introduce bipartisan bill to remove regulatory obstacles for wildland fire aviation
- Obituary: Eddie Sandoval
- Obituary: Lorraine Stegmeir
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- City of Williams to honor Williams Vikings state champion softball team May 25 with parade, proclamation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: