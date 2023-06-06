Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns to Williams June 17-18

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 45th annual Arizona Cowpuncher’s Reunion Rodeo takes place June 17-18 in Williams.

The event is open to the public.

Cowpunchers is unique and structured for families with many activities for youth. Most participants live in remote locations and use the rodeo as a reunion to catch up with other ranchers who have become like family.

The past 45 years, rodeo events have been based around the everyday life of working cowboys and their families. Performances include cowboy bronc riding, where participants ride broncs with a saddle.

Some of the highlights of past rodeo performances include ribbon roping, team roping, steer riding and wild cow milking.

A cowboy church service will take place June 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the grandstands. Gates will open at 11 a.m. each day.

General admission June 17-18 is $10 per person, those 10 and under are free.

For more information, call (602) 510-4940.